Salona Cotspin standalone net profit declines 51.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Salona Cotspin declined 51.14% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.84% to Rs 170.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 166.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.170.77166.065.224.953.734.631.172.811.072.19

