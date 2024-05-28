Vishnu Prakash R Punglia standalone net profit rises 68.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.22% to Rs 657.21 crore

Net profit of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia rose 68.20% to Rs 67.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.22% to Rs 657.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 455.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.81% to Rs 122.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.14% to Rs 1473.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1168.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

