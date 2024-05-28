Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vishnu Prakash R Punglia standalone net profit rises 68.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia standalone net profit rises 68.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 44.22% to Rs 657.21 crore

Net profit of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia rose 68.20% to Rs 67.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.22% to Rs 657.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 455.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.81% to Rs 122.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.14% to Rs 1473.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1168.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales657.21455.70 44 1473.871168.40 26 OPM %15.9614.12 -14.2413.40 - PBDT93.7856.10 67 175.70129.42 36 PBT90.7054.01 68 164.52122.44 34 NP67.1339.91 68 122.1990.64 35

