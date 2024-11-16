Vision Cinemas consolidated net profit rises 1000.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 138.24% to Rs 1.62 crore

Net profit of Vision Cinemas rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 138.24% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.620.689.888.820.160.060.110.010.110.01

