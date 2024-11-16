Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vision Cinemas consolidated net profit rises 1000.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Vision Cinemas consolidated net profit rises 1000.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 138.24% to Rs 1.62 crore

Net profit of Vision Cinemas rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 138.24% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.620.68 138 OPM %9.888.82 -PBDT0.160.06 167 PBT0.110.01 1000 NP0.110.01 1000

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Donald Trump names young Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary

Iranian official meets Musk in a possible step to ease tensions with Trump

LIVE: Injured infants being treated, says Jhansi commissioner amid hospital fire; probe ordered

Fisherfolk at Maharashtra's Dandi Hawar market list concerns as poll nears

Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2024: India vs China live timing

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story