Indag Rubber standalone net profit declines 20.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.97% to Rs 60.98 crore

Net profit of Indag Rubber declined 20.28% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.97% to Rs 60.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 64.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.60.9864.173.418.016.157.514.766.223.974.98

