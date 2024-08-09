Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vivid Global Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 46.56% to Rs 13.19 crore

Net profit of Vivid Global Industries reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 46.56% to Rs 13.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13.199.00 47 OPM %2.27-2.22 -PBDT0.26-0.14 LP PBT0.07-0.34 LP NP0.05-0.34 LP

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

