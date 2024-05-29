Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VLS Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 74.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Net profit of VLS Finance reported to Rs 74.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 97.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -15.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 479.47% to Rs 324.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 410.30% to Rs 403.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales97.58-15.48 LP 403.7579.12 410 OPM %92.86155.56 -94.3675.96 - PBDT93.03-22.81 LP 391.9462.29 529 PBT91.46-24.24 LP 386.2358.03 566 NP74.06-15.73 LP 324.3355.97 479

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

