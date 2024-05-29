Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ansal Properties & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ansal Properties &amp; Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales decline 35.95% to Rs 189.90 crore

Net Loss of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure reported to Rs 30.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 313.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 35.95% to Rs 189.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 296.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 43.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 423.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.41% to Rs 597.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 770.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales189.90296.48 -36 597.51770.11 -22 OPM %-16.89-133.40 --1.16-61.98 - PBDT-31.48-328.15 90 -11.46-414.10 97 PBT-40.66-332.47 88 -44.23-443.54 90 NP-30.90-313.76 90 -43.92-423.33 90

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

