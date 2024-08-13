Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VMS Industries standalone net profit rises 306.67% in the June 2024 quarter

VMS Industries standalone net profit rises 306.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 687.89% to Rs 105.42 crore

Net profit of VMS Industries rose 306.67% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 687.89% to Rs 105.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales105.4213.38 688 OPM %2.17-1.12 -PBDT1.070.32 234 PBT0.870.22 295 NP0.610.15 307

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Lenovo Legion gaming tablet launched in India with Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chip

Nykaa Q1FY25 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 14 crore, revenue up 23%

LIVE: Nykaa Q1 PAT soars 152% to Rs 13.64 crore, revenue jumps 23%

Kitchen and personal care brand Beco raises $10 mn in pre-Series B round

Premium

Micro credit boss Muhammad Yunus may need to curb anathema to profit

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story