VMS Industries standalone net profit rises 306.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 687.89% to Rs 105.42 croreNet profit of VMS Industries rose 306.67% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 687.89% to Rs 105.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales105.4213.38 688 OPM %2.17-1.12 -PBDT1.070.32 234 PBT0.870.22 295 NP0.610.15 307
Powered by Capital Market - Live News