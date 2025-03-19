Vodafone Idea jumps on launching 5G in Mumbai

Vodafone Idea (Vi) rose 4.51% to Rs 7.42 after the company announced the launch of its 5G services in Mumbai.

Vi's 5G introductory offer provides unlimited 5G data for Vi subscribers on plans starting at Rs 299. The service is designed to support activities such as video streaming, online gaming, video conferencing, and downloads.

Vi has partnered with Nokia, integrating equipment in its 5G rollout in the city. Vi has also deployed an AI-based SON (Self-Organizing Networks) system, which optimizes network performance.

In the last 12 months, Vi raised equity of approximately Rs 26,000 crore, including an FPO of Rs 18,000 crore and promoter contribution of approximately Rs 4,000 crore. The company plans a capex investment of Rs 50,000 to Rs 55,000 crore over 3 years, with the goal of expanding its 4G network and launching 5G services.

Jagbir Singh, CTO, Vodafone Idea remarked "Our focus is on introducing 5G meaningfully for our users. We have invested in building a robust 5G network, by deploying the latest 5G technology. By expanding our infrastructure, we are delivering a network that is ready for the future - seamless, powerful and built for the demands of modern connectivity."

Vodafone Idea is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. It is amongst Indias leading telecom service providers. The company provides pan India Voice and Data services across 2G and 4G platforms. The company holds a large spectrum portfolio including mid band 5G spectrum in 17 circles and mmWave 5G spectrum in 16 circles.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 6,609.3 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 6,985.9 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose by 4.16% year-on-year to Rs 11,117.3 crore in Q3 FY25.

