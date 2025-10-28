Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bata India Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd and Time Technoplast Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 October 2025.

Vodafone Idea Ltd lost 5.11% to Rs 9.48 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 813.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 786.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bata India Ltd tumbled 5.01% to Rs 1111.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8476 shares in the past one month. Supreme Industries Ltd crashed 4.56% to Rs 3818.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12901 shares in the past one month. Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd pared 4.06% to Rs 222.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.44 lakh shares in the past one month.