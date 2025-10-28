Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bata India Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd and Time Technoplast Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 October 2025.

Bata India Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd and Time Technoplast Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 October 2025.

Vodafone Idea Ltd lost 5.11% to Rs 9.48 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 813.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 786.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bata India Ltd tumbled 5.01% to Rs 1111.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8476 shares in the past one month.

Supreme Industries Ltd crashed 4.56% to Rs 3818.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12901 shares in the past one month.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd pared 4.06% to Rs 222.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Time Technoplast Ltd dropped 4.02% to Rs 207.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 60742 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45998 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Suraj Estate Developers soars after strong Q2 results

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Yen steadies near 152 per dollar, all eyes on BOJ policy moves

SEBI issues proposal to standardize mutual fund KYC and folio opening norms

KPI Green Energy receives charging approval for 40.96 MW renewable energy projects

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story