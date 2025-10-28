Suraj Estate Developers soars after strong Q2 results

Suraj Estate Developers surged 7.39% to Rs 299.95 after the company delivered a healthy performance for the September 2025 quarter.

On a consolidated basis, net profit rose 4% year-on-year to Rs 33.1 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 31.8 crore in Q2 FY25. Sequentially, profit jumped 56% from Rs 21.3 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 144.6 crore, up 33% YoY from Rs 109.1 crore in Q2 FY25 and up 9% sequentially from Rs 132.5 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA rose 3% YoY to Rs 65.6 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 64 crore in Q2 FY25 and was up 31% QoQ from Rs 50.3 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA margin, however, declined to 45.1% from 58.3% a year ago, but remained strong compared with 37.7% in the previous quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 44.1 crore, up 1% from Rs 43.7 crore in Q2 FY25 and 55% higher than Rs 28.5 crore in Q1 FY26. Total expenses increased 75% YoY to Rs 79.8 crore in Q2 FY26, driven by operating costs of Rs 69.6 crore, compared with Rs 33.5 crore in Q2 FY25. Employee benefit expenses remained steady at Rs 5.8 crore. Finance costs rose 7% YoY to Rs 20.5 crore from Rs 19.1 crore a year earlier, while depreciation and amortisation expense stood at Rs 1 crore versus Rs 1.2 crore in Q2 FY25. Total tax expense came in at Rs 11 crore, broadly stable compared to Rs 11.9 crore in the same period last year.

The company's pre-sales rose 89% QoQ to Rs 153 crore, while carpet area sold increased 111% QoQ to 34,875 sq.ft. in Q2FY26, driven by successful launches of Suraj Aureva and Parkview 1. Both projects witnessed strong demand, with over 40% of inventory sold during the quarter. Rahul Thomas, whole time director, Suraj Estate Developers, said "We delivered a robust performance for the quarter, marked by successful new launches and strong operational momentum, which reaffirms the strength of the Suraj brand in South-Central Mumbai. We remain firmly on track to achieve our FY26 launch target of Rs 2,000 crore GDV, including Rs 1,200 crore from our upcoming commercial project."