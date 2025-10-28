Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPI Green Energy receives charging approval for 40.96 MW renewable energy projects

KPI Green Energy receives charging approval for 40.96 MW renewable energy projects

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:57 PM IST
KPI Green Energy has received charging/energization approval for 40.96 MW of Solar and Wind-Solar Hybrid power projects under our CPP business segment. These projects have been developed for esteemed client of KPI Green Energy and Sun Drops Energia, subsidiary of the Company. The charging approval has been received in the name of the respective clients.

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

