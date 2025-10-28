Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd Partly Paidup, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd, Nureca Ltd and Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 October 2025.

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd crashed 9.89% to Rs 5.01 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13194 shares in the past one month.

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd Partly Paidup lost 9.84% to Rs 0.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.72 lakh shares in the past one month. Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd tumbled 7.87% to Rs 166.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.05 lakh shares in the past one month. Nureca Ltd plummeted 7.37% to Rs 289. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5460 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12244 shares in the past one month.