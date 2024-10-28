Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit rises 10.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit rises 10.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.29% to Rs 397.74 crore

Net profit of Voltamp Transformers rose 10.67% to Rs 75.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 68.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.29% to Rs 397.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 381.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales397.74381.39 4 OPM %18.8518.03 -PBDT106.7086.38 24 PBT103.5383.64 24 NP75.7468.44 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 850 pts, at 80,250; Nifty at 24,400; PSU Bank index up 3%

Indonesia's Prez wants key buildings in new capital ready in 4 years

Punjab sees 50% dip in post-harvest farm fires; no effect on Delhi's air

Max Estates zooms 7% after profit jumps 4,171% YoY in Q2FY25 results

CMS Info share price fell 13% in trade today; here's what's dragging stock

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story