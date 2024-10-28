Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit rises 10.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.29% to Rs 397.74 croreNet profit of Voltamp Transformers rose 10.67% to Rs 75.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 68.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.29% to Rs 397.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 381.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales397.74381.39 4 OPM %18.8518.03 -PBDT106.7086.38 24 PBT103.5383.64 24 NP75.7468.44 11
