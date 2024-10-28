Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit rises 10.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.29% to Rs 397.74 crore

Net profit of Voltamp Transformers rose 10.67% to Rs 75.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 68.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.29% to Rs 397.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 381.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.397.74381.3918.8518.03106.7086.38103.5383.6475.7468.44

