Voltas consolidated net profit declines 57.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Voltas declined 57.98% to Rs 140.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 334.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.22% to Rs 3912.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4903.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3912.294903.913.908.04221.19464.95202.72451.52140.46334.23

