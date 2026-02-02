Associate Sponsors

Volumes jump at Aegis Logistics Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 11:05 AM IST
Aegis Logistics Ltd saw volume of 13.11 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 28.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46623 shares

Latent View Analytics Ltd, Delhivery Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 February 2026.

Aegis Logistics Ltd saw volume of 13.11 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 28.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46623 shares. The stock increased 0.53% to Rs.703.15. Volumes stood at 9399 shares in the last session.

Latent View Analytics Ltd saw volume of 2.61 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16963 shares. The stock increased 8.33% to Rs.453.00. Volumes stood at 17104 shares in the last session.

Delhivery Ltd clocked volume of 30.91 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.99 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.28% to Rs.435.10. Volumes stood at 7.84 lakh shares in the last session.

Craftsman Automation Ltd registered volume of 22197 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5053 shares. The stock slipped 1.95% to Rs.7,283.50. Volumes stood at 3493 shares in the last session.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 20812 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5106 shares. The stock slipped 1.90% to Rs.3,918.00. Volumes stood at 1795 shares in the last session.

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

