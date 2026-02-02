BSE SME Hannah Joseph Hospital's market entry sees a measured heartbeat

Hannah Joseph Hospital traded at Rs 68.25 on the BSE, a 2.50% discount to the issue price of Rs 70.

The scrip listed at Rs 65, a 7.14% discount to the issue price. The stock was currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% to the listing price. The stock touched a high of Rs 68.25 and a low of Rs 61.75, with around 18.24 lakh shares changing hands on the counter.

Hannah Joseph Hospital's IPO was subscribed 1.51 times. The issue opened for bidding on 22 January 2026 and it closed on 27 January 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 67 to Rs 70 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 60,00,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 68.83% from 93.57% pre-issue. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds for funding of capital expenditure for establishing radiation oncology centre and general corporate purpose. Ahead of the IPO, Hannah Joseph Hospital on 21 January 2025, raised Rs 11.94 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 17.06 lakh shares at Rs 70 each to 7 anchor investors. Hannah Joseph Hospital is a multi-specialty healthcare provider in Madurai, operating a centrally air-conditioned, 150-bed facility spread across a two-acre campus, equipped with modern medical and surgical infrastructure. The hospital has recorded steady growth in complex surgeries, patient volumes, and turnover, and has emerged as a key centre for neurosciences in Madurai and South Tamil Nadu, supported by an advanced neuroradiology department aligned with international standards. It has also expanded into cardiac sciences with a cath lab and dedicated cardiac operating theatres, enabling procedures ranging from complex coronary angioplasties to open-heart surgeries. As of 30 November 2025, the company had total 364 employees.