Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin announces strategic collaboration with TB Alliance

Lupin announces strategic collaboration with TB Alliance

Image
Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 10:32 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

To advance development and commercialization of investigational drug Telacebec

Lupin announced a strategic collaboration with TB Alliance, a nonprofit drug developer, to advance the clinical development and commercialization of the investigational drug Telacebec (formerly known as Q203), for the treatment of multiple mycobacterial diseases including tuberculosis (TB), leprosy, and buruli ulcer.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lupin and TB Alliance will collaborate to support the clinical development and commercialization of Telacebec, to provide advanced treatment options for patients affected by these diseases. TB Alliance will continue to lead the development process, while Lupin will provide its expertise in global manufacturing, regulatory affairs, and supply chain to ensure global access to Telacebec.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Godrej Properties climbs as Worli project clocks over Rs 2,000 crore sales

Maruti Suzuki reports 12% YoY sales growth in January 2026

Godrej Properties sells homes worth Rs 2,000 cr in Phase 1 of Godrej Trilogy project

Sensex, Nifty trade with small gains; oil & gas shares advance; VIX jumps 1.52%

INR stays pressured amid dollar strength overseas

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story