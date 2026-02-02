Godrej Properties climbs as Worli project clocks over Rs 2,000 crore sales

Godrej Properties rose 1% to Rs 1531.30 after the company reported sales of over Rs 2,000 crore in Phase 1 of its residential project Godrej Trilogy in Worli.

The project was launched in November 2025, with nearly 100 homes sold since launch.

Godrej Trilogy is spread across 2.63 acres and consists of three towers. In the initial phase, the company launched select floors in two towers, Seaturf and Seafront, with an opened inventory of approximately Rs 3,500 crore. The project offers 3-bedroom and 4-bedroom residences, with three apartments per floor.

The development offers views of the Arabian Sea, the Mumbai skyline, and the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Once completed, the towers are expected to be among the tallest residential buildings in India.