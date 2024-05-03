Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Ajanta Pharma Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Ajanta Pharma Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ajanta Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 39704 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3761 shares

Coforge Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Bajaj Finserv Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 May 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Ajanta Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 39704 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3761 shares. The stock increased 7.12% to Rs.2,392.00. Volumes stood at 7252 shares in the last session.

Coforge Ltd recorded volume of 89225 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13815 shares. The stock lost 8.78% to Rs.4,548.55. Volumes stood at 7518 shares in the last session.

Cummins India Ltd recorded volume of 29005 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8118 shares. The stock gained 2.97% to Rs.3,402.05. Volumes stood at 8627 shares in the last session.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 8359 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2582 shares. The stock gained 3.58% to Rs.2,769.40. Volumes stood at 1063 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd registered volume of 1.76 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 63098 shares. The stock rose 1.64% to Rs.1,642.45. Volumes stood at 52656 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Bajaj Finserv gains as subsidiary Bajaj Allianz reports good numbers in Feb

Bajaj Finserv Ltd soars 1.65%, Gains for third straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd spurts 0.94%, gains for five straight sessions

Coal India, Coforge, CIE Automotive India, Railtel Corp in spotlight

Sensex spurts 901 pts; Nifty above 22,400; European mkt opens higher

97.76% of Rs 2000 currency notes returned, Says RBI

Indices pare all early gains; metal shares rally for 2nd day

Ajanta Pharma spurts as Q4 PAT climbs 66% YoY, board OKs Rs 285 cr share buyback

JBM Auto PAT doubles to Rs 56 cr in Q4 FY24

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra receives a record 674 patents in FY24

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 03 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story