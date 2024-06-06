Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Anupam Rasayan India Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Avanti Feeds Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd, Century Textiles & Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 June 2024.

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd saw volume of 8.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 87140 shares. The stock dropped 0.57% to Rs.770.35. Volumes stood at 1.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Avanti Feeds Ltd witnessed volume of 21.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.01 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.53% to Rs.567.75. Volumes stood at 4.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd notched up volume of 13.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.16 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.02% to Rs.613.35. Volumes stood at 1.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd notched up volume of 48.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.41 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.89% to Rs.107.80. Volumes stood at 12.98 lakh shares in the last session.

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd saw volume of 14.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.57 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.31% to Rs.2,105.85. Volumes stood at 7.55 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

