Power Grid Corp emergs as successful bidder for two inter-state transmission projects

Power Grid Corporation of India has announced that it has been declared the successful bidder under tariff-based competitive bidding for two projects to establish an inter-state transmission system on a build, own, operate, and transfer (BOOT) basis.

The first project, titled Transmission Scheme for Integration of Davanagere/Chitradurga and Bellary REZ in Karnataka, involves the establishment of a new 765/400/220kV Pooling Sub-Station near Davanagere/Chitradurga and a new 400/220kV Pooling Sub-Station near Bellary. Additionally, the project includes the construction of 765kV and 400kV D/C Transmission Lines, as well as upgradation works for existing sub-stations and transmission lines. The entire scopes of works are situated in the state of Karnataka.

The second project, titled Augmentation at Fatehgarh-II PS, Fatehgarh-IV PS (Section II), and Barmer-I PS, involves ICT augmentation works at existing and under-construction sub-stations in the state of Rajasthan.

The company also confirmed that it received the Letter of Intent (LoI) for the respective projects on 17 February 2025.

The Power Grid Corporation of India has been established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India. The firm is a Maharatna' company under the Ministry of Power, GoI. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India owned a 51.34% stake in the company.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 4.1% to Rs 3,861.63 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 4,028.25 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 2.7% YoY to Rs 11,233.03 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The scrip shed 0.74% to Rs 261.20 on the BSE.

