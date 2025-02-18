Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hilton Metal Forging receives trial order from Hindusthan Engineering & Industries

Hilton Metal Forging receives trial order from Hindusthan Engineering & Industries

Image
Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hilton Metal Forging announced the receipt of a sample order of wagon wheel set from Hindusthan Engineering & Industries on a trial basis. The delivery of this order is scheduled for immediate dispatch. Following the successful delivery and testing of the trial order for the wagon wheel set, Hilton Metal Forging anticipates receiving larger orders for wagon wheel sets.

Currently, private sector wagon manufacturing companies rely heavily on the import of wagon wheel sets. With an installed capacity to produce 15,000 wheel sets annually, the company is strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for wagon wheel sets once manufacturing commences post-approval from RITES.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Patel Engineering JV bags Rs 1090 cr irrigation project in Maharashtra

Zaggle Prepaid joins hand with Redington to offer employee benefits solution

Information Technology stocks rise

KIMS Hospitals joins hands with UAIMS Hospital to expand biz into Sangli

Indices nudge lower; breadth weak

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story