Hilton Metal Forging receives trial order from Hindusthan Engineering & Industries

Hilton Metal Forging announced the receipt of a sample order of wagon wheel set from Hindusthan Engineering & Industries on a trial basis. The delivery of this order is scheduled for immediate dispatch. Following the successful delivery and testing of the trial order for the wagon wheel set, Hilton Metal Forging anticipates receiving larger orders for wagon wheel sets.

Currently, private sector wagon manufacturing companies rely heavily on the import of wagon wheel sets. With an installed capacity to produce 15,000 wheel sets annually, the company is strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for wagon wheel sets once manufacturing commences post-approval from RITES.

