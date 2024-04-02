Volumes jump at Century Plyboards (India) Ltd counter

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 5.51 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 47.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11618 shares

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, Page Industries Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 April 2024.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 5.51 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 47.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11618 shares. The stock increased 2.99% to Rs.669.00. Volumes stood at 5276 shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd recorded volume of 28.26 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.80 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.10% to Rs.241.55. Volumes stood at 89849 shares in the last session.

Page Industries Ltd recorded volume of 5402 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 354 shares. The stock gained 1.43% to Rs.35,225.55. Volumes stood at 424 shares in the last session.

Varroc Engineering Ltd registered volume of 41810 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10094 shares. The stock rose 5.88% to Rs.542.50. Volumes stood at 10672 shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd registered volume of 5.59 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.48 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.40% to Rs.195.25. Volumes stood at 1.03 lakh shares in the last session.

