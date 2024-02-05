Volumes jump at CIE Automotive India Ltd counter

CIE Automotive India Ltd saw volume of 44077 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12080 shares

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd, EID Parry (India) Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 February 2024.

CIE Automotive India Ltd saw volume of 44077 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12080 shares. The stock increased 2.39% to Rs.498.40. Volumes stood at 14720 shares in the last session.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd saw volume of 10694 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3564 shares. The stock dropped 3.18% to Rs.2,080.35. Volumes stood at 3730 shares in the last session.

EID Parry (India) Ltd recorded volume of 7 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.77 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.07% to Rs.641.00. Volumes stood at 9.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Radico Khaitan Ltd saw volume of 17861 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7395 shares. The stock increased 4.91% to Rs.1,766.00. Volumes stood at 3211 shares in the last session.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd clocked volume of 23975 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9998 shares. The stock gained 8.95% to Rs.618.00. Volumes stood at 6897 shares in the last session.

