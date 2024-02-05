Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rs. 5790 Crores Subsidy Given To EV Manufacturers Under Phase-II Of FAME India Scheme

Rs. 5790 Crores Subsidy Given To EV Manufacturers Under Phase-II Of FAME India Scheme

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) sanctioned 2,877 electric vehicle charging stations in 68 cities across 25 States/UTs. Out of these charging stations, 148 Electric Vehicle charging stations are constructed and operational.

Ministry of Heavy Industries has also sanctioned Rs. 800 Cr. as capital subsidy to the three Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) for establishment of 7,432 electric vehicle public charging stations.

Under phase-II of FAME India Scheme, subsidy amounting to Rs. 5790 crores has been given to electric vehicle manufacturers on sale of 13,41,459 number of electric vehicles as on 31.01.2024.

Further, MHI sanctioned 6,862 electric buses to various cities/STUs/State Govt. entities for intracity operations.Out of 6,862 e-buses, 3487 e-buses have been supplied to STUs as on 29.11.2023.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Heavy Industries, Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 10:25 AM IST

