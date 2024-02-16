Volumes jump at Data Patterns (India) Ltd counter

Data Patterns (India) Ltd saw volume of 60.82 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 868.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7005 shares

Torrent Power Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 February 2024.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd saw volume of 60.82 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 868.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7005 shares. The stock increased 7.88% to Rs.2,001.35. Volumes stood at 10817 shares in the last session.

Torrent Power Ltd registered volume of 3.22 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46287 shares. The stock slipped 1.95% to Rs.1,186.00. Volumes stood at 83399 shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd saw volume of 3.93 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68986 shares. The stock increased 3.82% to Rs.441.75. Volumes stood at 2.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd recorded volume of 10.34 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.43 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.51% to Rs.201.95. Volumes stood at 8.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Natco Pharma Ltd registered volume of 1.39 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51573 shares. The stock rose 12.53% to Rs.998.00. Volumes stood at 35759 shares in the last session.

