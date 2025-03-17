Volumes jump at Elgi Equipments Ltd counter

Elgi Equipments Ltd saw volume of 87.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.43 lakh shares

G R Infraprojects Ltd, K E C International Ltd, Syngene International Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 March 2025.

Elgi Equipments Ltd saw volume of 87.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.43 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.11% to Rs.483.90. Volumes stood at 14.23 lakh shares in the last session.

G R Infraprojects Ltd clocked volume of 10.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 84834 shares. The stock lost 5.19% to Rs.909.30. Volumes stood at 1.36 lakh shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd notched up volume of 102.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.98 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.22% to Rs.713.40. Volumes stood at 40.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Syngene International Ltd witnessed volume of 26.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.33 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.04% to Rs.673.15. Volumes stood at 3.95 lakh shares in the last session.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd recorded volume of 121.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31.23 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.64% to Rs.282.55. Volumes stood at 64.61 lakh shares in the last session.

