Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 75.36 points or 0.21% at 35320.13 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (down 3.98%), Ksolves India Ltd (down 3.93%),Mastek Ltd (down 3.65%),Genesys International Corporation Ltd (down 3.07%),LTIMindtree Ltd (down 3.01%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Subex Ltd (down 2.97%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 2.9%), Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (down 2.83%), Onward Technologies Ltd (down 2.81%), and Sonata Software Ltd (down 2.8%).

On the other hand, AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 5%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 3.46%), and KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 3.44%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 77.22 or 0.18% at 43922.2.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 99.95 points or 0.74% at 13632.83.

The Nifty 50 index was up 95.9 points or 0.43% at 22493.1.

The BSE Sensex index was up 287.95 points or 0.39% at 74116.86.

On BSE,1711 shares were trading in green, 2313 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

