Swiggy Instamart expands to 100 cities nationwide

Swiggy Instamart announced its expansion to 100 cities nationwide today. This milestone comes in response to the growing demand for 10 minute deliveries, particularly in tier 2 and 3 cities. In just the last month, Swiggy Instamart launched in cities such as Raipur, Siliguri, Jodhpur, and Thanjavur, bringing the convenience of quick commerce to many for the first time.

With this expansion, millions of new customers now have access to over 30,000 products, from groceries and daily essentials to electronics, smartphones, fashion, makeup, toys, and moreall delivered in 10 minutes.

Speaking on the milestone, Amitesh Jha, CEO of Swiggy Instamart said, "Over the past year, millions of Indians have turned to Swiggy Instamart for everything from groceries and essentials to festive and everyday needs. We have noted that there is significant traction for convenience-led retail much beyond Indian metros, as both consumer behaviour and the value-proposition of quick-commerce evolve in tandem. Our expansion to 100 cities strengthens our reach and allows us to better serve growing consumer needs in underserved geographies. In 2025, one in four new users came from tier 2 or 3 cities, underscoring the growing demand for quick commerce. With this growth, were excited to bring the same level of convenience, choice, and value to a much wider base of customers. Were also proud to support the local ecosystem by empowering dark store staff and delivery partners to help make these products accessible."

With the cricket and festive seasons, Swiggy Instamart is expanding its darkstore network by introducing 'megapods'. These megapods, ranging from 10,000 to 12,000 square feet in size, can house up to 50,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs), giving consumers access to three times the range of products available from a normal darkstore. The expanded assortment opens up non-grocery categories but also enhances grocery selection available on the platform. This includes a mix of FMCG and D2C brands, as well as local brands tailored to the unique preferences of customers in each city. In Patna, for instance, customers can enjoy access to local favourites such as Sudha Milk and Maharaja bread, similarly in Raipur, local brands such as Vachan and Bakeofun are available on the platform.

Quick Commerce Tier 2&3 City Trends of 2025:

- The highest single-day spend so far was worth INR 69,993, by a user in Thiruvananthapuram.

- The highest total spent by a single-user has reached INR 3,34,411, made by a customer in Dehradun.

- Top-selling categories in tier 2 and 3 cities include Fruits & Vegetables, followed by Munchies & Snacks and Dairy, Bread, and Eggs.

- Onions top the list of most ordered items in smaller towns, followed by tomatoes and coriander.

- Thiruvananthapuram out-orders Mumbai in Hot and Sweet flavoured potato chips.

- Patna became the fastest city to reach 1,000+ daily orders, achieving the milestone just four days after launch.

- Raipur marked the first city to hit 300 orders on its launch day.

- Hubli achieved the highest order value on its launch day, with a single order of wireless earphones worth INR 8,980.

