Volumes jump at Finolex Industries Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd, Uno Minda Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 February 2024.

Finolex Industries Ltd saw volume of 10.4 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51596 shares. The stock dropped 1.16% to Rs.212.30. Volumes stood at 22925 shares in the last session.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd witnessed volume of 74754 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16320 shares. The stock increased 5.37% to Rs.968.90. Volumes stood at 6954 shares in the last session.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd notched up volume of 11083 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2453 shares. The stock slipped 14.08% to Rs.5,649.40. Volumes stood at 2201 shares in the last session.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd saw volume of 815 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 223 shares. The stock dropped 0.06% to Rs.38,691.00. Volumes stood at 252 shares in the last session.

Uno Minda Ltd registered volume of 41398 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15005 shares. The stock slipped 2.95% to Rs.634.00. Volumes stood at 19460 shares in the last session.

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

