Volumes jump at Godrej Industries Ltd counter

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, Sundram Fasteners Ltd, CIE Automotive India Ltd, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 February 2025.

Godrej Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 176.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.25 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.39% to Rs.1,106.75. Volumes stood at 56.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd saw volume of 29.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.07 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.80% to Rs.806.05. Volumes stood at 1.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd recorded volume of 7.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 83531 shares. The stock lost 1.67% to Rs.967.20. Volumes stood at 27408 shares in the last session.

CIE Automotive India Ltd witnessed volume of 7.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 95587 shares. The stock dropped 4.22% to Rs.412.85. Volumes stood at 1.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd notched up volume of 31.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.61 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.58% to Rs.1,004.30. Volumes stood at 2.41 lakh shares in the last session.

