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Hexaware Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 2.34 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18907 shares

Embassy Developments Ltd, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 May 2026.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 2.34 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18907 shares. The stock increased 0.63% to Rs.461.70. Volumes stood at 15950 shares in the last session.

Embassy Developments Ltd clocked volume of 14.94 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.51 lakh shares. The stock gained 19.99% to Rs.69.58. Volumes stood at 17220 shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd witnessed volume of 3.52 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37115 shares. The stock increased 6.96% to Rs.115.30. Volumes stood at 52131 shares in the last session.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd registered volume of 9.17 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.23 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.94% to Rs.282.80. Volumes stood at 4.84 lakh shares in the last session.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 143.53 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21.48 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.62% to Rs.622.45. Volumes stood at 101.82 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

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