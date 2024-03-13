Shalby to acquire Healers Hospital

Shalby announced a strategic investment in Healers Hospital with an acquisition of 100% equity stake for a consideration of approximately Rs 104 crore.

The equity stake will be acquired within a period of one month, through secondary buy‐outs.

This investment is in continuation with Shalbys strategy to consolidate asset base for its recent acquisition of Sanar International Hospital (P K Healthcare) at Gurugram.

Sanar International Hospital is currently operating under leased land held by Healers Hospital. With this acquisition, Shalby has changed its business model from leased model to owned model for its recent acquisition of Sanar International Hospital in Jan 2024.

With this acquisition, the company will unlock the consolidated profitability of the group to the tune of leased rentals expense, ensure the lifelong continuity of Sanar Hospital at owned land model and also unlock the future value of asset being present at a prime location i.e. Golf Course Road, Gurugram.

Shalby is a company engaged in healthcare delivery space and listed with bourses in India. The company operates as a chain of multispecialty hospitals across India. The business of the company is to offer tertiary and quaternary healthcare services to patients in various areas of specialization such as orthopedics, complex joint replacements, cardiology, neurology, oncology, renal transplantations etc

The company's consolidated net profit increased 24.72% to Rs 19.07 crore on 6.71% rise in net sales to Rs 216.05 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip fell 0.33% to trade at Rs 229.45 on the BSE.

