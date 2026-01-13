Volumes jump at ITI Ltd counter

ITI Ltd saw volume of 133.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 31.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.25 lakh shares

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, Maharashtra Scooters Ltd, Oil India Ltd, IFCI Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 January 2026.

ITI Ltd saw volume of 133.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 31.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.25 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.83% to Rs.307.45. Volumes stood at 5.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd notched up volume of 26.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 99684 shares. The stock rose 8.69% to Rs.673.60. Volumes stood at 1.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd recorded volume of 39341 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4990 shares. The stock gained 5.33% to Rs.13,642.00. Volumes stood at 17234 shares in the last session. Oil India Ltd notched up volume of 98.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21.80 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.19% to Rs.443.45. Volumes stood at 14.06 lakh shares in the last session. IFCI Ltd witnessed volume of 1530.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 399.37 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.81% to Rs.57.45. Volumes stood at 2730.36 lakh shares in the last session.