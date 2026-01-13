ICICI Securities consolidated net profit declines 5.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.98% to Rs 1554.57 croreNet profit of ICICI Securities declined 5.92% to Rs 474.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 504.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.98% to Rs 1554.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1585.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1554.571585.97 -2 OPM %72.2373.72 -PBDT676.20715.60 -6 PBT636.65676.49 -6 NP474.59504.46 -6
