ICICI Securities consolidated net profit declines 5.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of ICICI Securities declined 5.92% to Rs 474.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 504.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.98% to Rs 1554.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1585.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1554.571585.9772.2373.72676.20715.60636.65676.49474.59504.46

