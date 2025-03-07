Volumes jump at Kalpataru Projects International Ltd counter

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd saw volume of 1.18 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17405 shares

Supreme Industries Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 March 2025.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd saw volume of 1.18 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17405 shares. The stock increased 3.69% to Rs.949.45. Volumes stood at 58817 shares in the last session.

Supreme Industries Ltd notched up volume of 1.97 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34229 shares. The stock rose 1.36% to Rs.3,446.15. Volumes stood at 1.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Quess Corp Ltd saw volume of 26989 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7150 shares. The stock increased 2.96% to Rs.653.75. Volumes stood at 16529 shares in the last session.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd recorded volume of 11024 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4946 shares. The stock gained 1.80% to Rs.975.50. Volumes stood at 6504 shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd recorded volume of 3.26 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.72% to Rs.115.05. Volumes stood at 6.1 lakh shares in the last session.

