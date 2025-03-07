Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Kalpataru Projects International Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Kalpataru Projects International Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd saw volume of 1.18 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17405 shares

Supreme Industries Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 March 2025.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd saw volume of 1.18 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17405 shares. The stock increased 3.69% to Rs.949.45. Volumes stood at 58817 shares in the last session.

Supreme Industries Ltd notched up volume of 1.97 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34229 shares. The stock rose 1.36% to Rs.3,446.15. Volumes stood at 1.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Quess Corp Ltd saw volume of 26989 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7150 shares. The stock increased 2.96% to Rs.653.75. Volumes stood at 16529 shares in the last session.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd recorded volume of 11024 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4946 shares. The stock gained 1.80% to Rs.975.50. Volumes stood at 6504 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty above 22,580; RIL, Tata Motors, Adani Ports gain

K&R Rail gains 4% on inking MoU with Indian Port Rail; check details here

US economy generated 160K jobs in Feb, but Trump's trade wars cloud outlook

Watch: SpaceX Starship explodes in space, minutes after its launch

PUBG Mobile 3.7 update might be rolled out today: New theme and map ahead

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd recorded volume of 3.26 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.72% to Rs.115.05. Volumes stood at 6.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with Omega Healthcare to provide employee benefits solution

BSE SME NAPS Global India's IPO ends with 1.17 times subscription

Power Grid bags transmission project in Andhra Pradesh

Quality Power jumps after acquiring majority stake in MEMEPL

NSE SME Balaji Phosphates rises on listing day

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story