Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with Omega Healthcare to provide employee benefits solution

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services announced that it has entered into an agreement with Omega Healthcare Management Services to provide its employee expense management and benefits solution, Zaggle Save.

According to an exchange filing, the company will provide these services to Omega Healthcare Management Services as per the terms of the agreement, which was started from 6 March 2025, and continue until the agreement is terminated under mutually agreed conditions.

The official announcement was made on Thursday, 06 March 2025, after market hours.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services provides financial technology (fintech) products and services along with prepaid cards and has built a portfolio of software as a service (SaaS), including tax and payroll software, and a broad touchpoint reach.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 29.8% to Rs 19.75 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 15.22 crore posted in the previous corresponding quarter. Revenue from operations zoomed 68.9% YoY to Rs 336.89 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The counter rose 0.68% to Rs 371.45 on the BSE.

