Volumes jump at Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd counter

Birla Corporation Ltd, Avenue Supermarts Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Affle India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 March 2025.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 291.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37.92 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.00% to Rs.119.94. Volumes stood at 12.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Birla Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 5.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.28 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.27% to Rs.990.70. Volumes stood at 65925 shares in the last session.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd saw volume of 20.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.55 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.92% to Rs.3,818.05. Volumes stood at 2.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd notched up volume of 10.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.84 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.26% to Rs.444.05. Volumes stood at 1.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Affle India Ltd recorded volume of 7.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.19 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.37% to Rs.1,427.10. Volumes stood at 1.23 lakh shares in the last session.

