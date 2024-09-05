Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Volumes jump at Max Financial Services Ltd counter

Sep 05 2024
Max Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 23.6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 145.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16239 shares

Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Linde India Ltd, Rites Ltd, PVR Inox Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 September 2024.

Max Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 23.6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 145.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16239 shares. The stock dropped 1.50% to Rs.1,115.90. Volumes stood at 24657 shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd registered volume of 90687 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5698 shares. The stock rose 1.81% to Rs.342.90. Volumes stood at 13714 shares in the last session.

Linde India Ltd saw volume of 10725 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2351 shares. The stock increased 4.81% to Rs.7,548.75. Volumes stood at 1547 shares in the last session.

Rites Ltd witnessed volume of 1.62 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57097 shares. The stock increased 3.95% to Rs.676.40. Volumes stood at 48732 shares in the last session.

PVR Inox Ltd notched up volume of 49607 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17578 shares. The stock rose 2.12% to Rs.1,559.55. Volumes stood at 33066 shares in the last session.

Sep 05 2024

