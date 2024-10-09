Volumes jump at Rites Ltd counter

Rites Ltd saw volume of 206.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26.04 lakh shares Torrent Power Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Birla Corporation Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Rites Ltd saw volume of 206.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26.04 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.99% to Rs.327.35. Volumes stood at 34.94 lakh shares in the last session.

Torrent Power Ltd recorded volume of 42.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.94 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.10% to Rs.1,927.50. Volumes stood at 5.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd witnessed volume of 11.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.13 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.81% to Rs.672.50. Volumes stood at 2.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Birla Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 5.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.30 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.10% to Rs.1,232.40. Volumes stood at 96551 shares in the last session.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd recorded volume of 29202 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7619 shares. The stock lost 0.68% to Rs.15,256.15. Volumes stood at 18518 shares in the last session.

