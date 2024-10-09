Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Oil and Gas shares fall

Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Oil & Gas index falling 7.24 points or 0.02% at 30150.9 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.19%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.84%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.76%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.4%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.29%), Oil India Ltd (up 1.31%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.73%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 853.4 or 1.54% at 56293.29.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 229.17 points or 1.39% at 16742.55.

The Nifty 50 index was up 90.95 points or 0.36% at 25104.1.

The BSE Sensex index was up 239.53 points or 0.29% at 81874.34.

On BSE,2867 shares were trading in green, 1027 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

