Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Oil & Gas index falling 7.24 points or 0.02% at 30150.9 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.19%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.84%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.76%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.4%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.29%), Oil India Ltd (up 1.31%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.73%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 853.4 or 1.54% at 56293.29.