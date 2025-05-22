Volumes jump at Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd counter

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd witnessed volume of 1964.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 145.26 lakh shares

NTPC Green Energy Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 May 2025.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd witnessed volume of 1964.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 145.26 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.32% to Rs.78.29. Volumes stood at 1059.06 lakh shares in the last session.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd clocked volume of 821.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 92.23 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.42% to Rs.112.98. Volumes stood at 242.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd notched up volume of 104.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.43% to Rs.721.95. Volumes stood at 18.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd recorded volume of 17.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.24 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.72% to Rs.2,507.20. Volumes stood at 3.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd witnessed volume of 166.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32.80 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.45% to Rs.48.30. Volumes stood at 24.77 lakh shares in the last session.

