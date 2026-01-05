Volumes jump at Timken India Ltd counter

Timken India Ltd witnessed volume of 25719 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 16.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1534 shares

Schaeffler India Ltd, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd, Gillette India Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 January 2026.

Timken India Ltd witnessed volume of 25719 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 16.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1534 shares. The stock increased 0.80% to Rs.3,074.70. Volumes stood at 3851 shares in the last session.

Schaeffler India Ltd notched up volume of 16261 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 13.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1176 shares. The stock slipped 0.39% to Rs.3,857.80. Volumes stood at 324 shares in the last session.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd saw volume of 3976 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 549 shares. The stock dropped 2.18% to Rs.8,424.00. Volumes stood at 353 shares in the last session. Gillette India Ltd recorded volume of 13798 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2280 shares. The stock lost 0.22% to Rs.8,199.90. Volumes stood at 1011 shares in the last session. Aegis Logistics Ltd registered volume of 58727 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9868 shares. The stock rose 3.45% to Rs.751.15. Volumes stood at 10534 shares in the last session.