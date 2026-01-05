Delhi Assembly Winter Session begins today

The winter session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly begins today, January 5, and will continue for four days until January 8. The session is expected to take up discussions on key civic and governance issues, including pollution, environmental concerns, and the Comptroller and Auditor General report related to the Sheesh Mahal project and the Delhi Jal Board.

Ahead of the session, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta inspected the Assembly premises on Sunday and reviewed administrative, technical, and digital arrangements. He said the focus would be on the smooth conduct of proceedings while maintaining the decorum of the House.

The Speaker also said that MLAs will use the National e-Vidhan Application during the session, with iPads installed at their respective desks. According to him, the use of the digital platform is aimed at improving transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in legislative functioning.