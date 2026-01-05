Delhi Assembly Winter Session begins today

Ahead of the session, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta inspected the Assembly premises on Sunday and reviewed administrative, technical, and digital arrangements. He said the focus would be on the smooth conduct of proceedings while maintaining the decorum of the House.
The Speaker also said that MLAs will use the National e-Vidhan Application during the session, with iPads installed at their respective desks. According to him, the use of the digital platform is aimed at improving transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in legislative functioning.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content