V-Mart Retail rallies after revenue jumps 10% YoY in Q3 FY26.

V-Mart Retail jumped 4.88% to Rs 734.20 after the company's revenue from operations for the quarter ended 31st December 2025 stood at Rs 1,126 crore, recording the growth of 10%, compared with Rs 1,027 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The quarter witnessed a shift in sales owing to a larger share of Durga Puja festivities falling in Q2 in the current year, compared with the previous year.

Same-store sales growth (SSSG) remained flat during the quarter, with V-Mart reporting nil growth, while Unlimited, the fashion retail chain acquired from Arvind Fashions in 2021, recorded a 2% increase.

During the quarter, the company opened 23 and closed 2 stores. This brings year-to-date (YTD) additions to 63 and closures to 6, resulting in a total operating portfolio of 554 stores as at Q3 end.