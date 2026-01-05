Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BJP sweeps all nine seats in Nandigram cooperative polls, deals blow to TMC

BJP sweeps all nine seats in Nandigram cooperative polls, deals blow to TMC

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party won all nine seats in the Nandigram Cooperative Agricultural Development Committee elections, leaving the Trinamool Congress without a single victory. The result carries political weight as Nandigram is the constituency of BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated Mamata Banerjee in the 2021 Assembly elections.

The clean sweep is being seen as a confidence booster for the BJP ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls, as the party sharpens its attack on the ruling TMC and seeks to build momentum in the state.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 11:01 AM IST

