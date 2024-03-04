Volumes jump at Trent Ltd counter

Trent Ltd witnessed volume of 8.98 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39044 shares

Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 March 2024.

Trent Ltd witnessed volume of 8.98 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39044 shares. The stock dropped 0.49% to Rs.3,892.05. Volumes stood at 925 shares in the last session.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd notched up volume of 11.98 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.29 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.32% to Rs.3,642.65. Volumes stood at 25962 shares in the last session.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd registered volume of 24.65 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.76 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.01% to Rs.154.60. Volumes stood at 3.16 lakh shares in the last session.

ICICI Securities Ltd clocked volume of 1.07 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27457 shares. The stock gained 0.36% to Rs.830.00. Volumes stood at 3625 shares in the last session.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd registered volume of 54.38 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.90 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.82% to Rs.268.45. Volumes stood at 1.03 lakh shares in the last session.

