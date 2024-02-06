Volumes jump at Triveni Turbine Ltd counter

Triveni Turbine Ltd saw volume of 131.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.08 lakh shares

One 97 Communications Ltd, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd, Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 February 2024.

Triveni Turbine Ltd saw volume of 131.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.08 lakh shares. The stock increased 19.07% to Rs.421.50. Volumes stood at 8.5 lakh shares in the last session.

One 97 Communications Ltd recorded volume of 604.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41.85 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.07% to Rs.456.35. Volumes stood at 73.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 18.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.48 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.71% to Rs.609.30. Volumes stood at 1.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Blue Dart Express Ltd witnessed volume of 1.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13199 shares. The stock dropped 2.00% to Rs.6,212.50. Volumes stood at 9556 shares in the last session.

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd saw volume of 7.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.18 lakh shares. The stock dropped 6.52% to Rs.676.70. Volumes stood at 2.43 lakh shares in the last session.

