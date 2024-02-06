Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Triveni Turbine Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Triveni Turbine Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Triveni Turbine Ltd saw volume of 131.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.08 lakh shares

One 97 Communications Ltd, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd, Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 February 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Triveni Turbine Ltd saw volume of 131.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.08 lakh shares. The stock increased 19.07% to Rs.421.50. Volumes stood at 8.5 lakh shares in the last session.

One 97 Communications Ltd recorded volume of 604.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41.85 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.07% to Rs.456.35. Volumes stood at 73.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 18.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.48 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.71% to Rs.609.30. Volumes stood at 1.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Blue Dart Express Ltd witnessed volume of 1.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13199 shares. The stock dropped 2.00% to Rs.6,212.50. Volumes stood at 9556 shares in the last session.

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd saw volume of 7.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.18 lakh shares. The stock dropped 6.52% to Rs.676.70. Volumes stood at 2.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Triveni Turbine Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit rises 29.71% in the December 2023 quarter

Volumes soar at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Pfizer Ltd counter

Market near day's high; Pharma stocks rally for 3rd day

Bajaj Consumer Q3 PAT rises 9% YoY to 36 cr

Diamines &amp; Chemicals standalone net profit declines 62.14% in the December 2023 quarter

Vintage Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Pondy Oxides &amp; Chemicals standalone net profit rises 7.65% in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story