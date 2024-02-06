Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Consumer Q3 PAT rises 9% YoY to 36 cr

Bajaj Consumer Q3 PAT rises 9% YoY to 36 cr

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit increased 9.49% to Rs 36.35 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 33.20 crore in Q3 FY23.

Net sales increased 4.3% year on year (YoY) to Rs 236.38 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 44.29 crore during the third quarter, up 9.87% from Rs 40.31 crore posted in corresponding quarter previous year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew 10% YoY to Rs 37.1 crore during the quarter under review. EBITDA margin improved to 15.7% in Q3 FY24 as compared with 14.8% recorded in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses rose 3.13% YoY to Rs 205.87 crore while advertisement & sales promotion expenses stood at Rs 40.3 crore, down by 6.5% YoY for the third quarter of FY24.

Bajaj Consumer Care is one of the leading FMCG brands in India that brings high-quality hair care and skin care products to consumers across the world.

The scrip fell 3.15% to currently trade at Rs 216.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Bajaj Auto total sales jumps 24% YoY in Jan'24

Bajaj Electricals Q3 PAT drops 39% YoY to Rs 37 cr

Godrej Consumer hits record high as Q3 PAT rises 6% YoY

Dabur India spurts as PAT rises 8% YoY in Q3 FY24

Dr Lal Pathlabs gains as Q3 PAT rises 54% YoY to Rs 81 cr

Market near day's high; Pharma stocks rally for 3rd day

Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 21.12% in the December 2023 quarter

Trident consolidated net profit declines 24.59% in the December 2023 quarter

Akzo Nobel India consolidated net profit rises 16.84% in the December 2023 quarter

Starlit Power Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.13 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story